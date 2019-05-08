Police searching for suspect after ATV reportedly stolen in Collingwood

OPP are searching for a suspect after an ATV was reportedly stolen from a Collingwood business overnight in April.

The ATV, a white-and-purple 1994 Yamaha Banshee 350 with a yellow seat, was allegedly taken from a business on Pretty River Parkway between 11:30 p.m. on April 15 and 4 a.m. on April 16, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.

