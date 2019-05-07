OPP investigating discovery of human remains near Port Burwell

Provincial police in Elgin County have confirmed they are investigating the discovery of human remains east of Port Burwell, Ont.

Investigators have provided very few details about the probe, which began Monday and prompted a heavy and continued police presence along Lakeshore Line near Stafford Road. The section of Lakeshore has farmland to the north and an escarpment to the south leading down to Lake Erie.

“Its a section that’s just a dirt road. Not a lot of traffic goes down, I think its closed off to the general public.” said OPP Cst. Adam Crewdson about where the remains were located. “[The remains weren’t] found on somebody’s residence or anything like that … it was just found off of Lakeshore Line by a complainant or someone who called police.”

According to a London Free Press report, police lifted a refrigerator and body separately from the beach using an OPP helicopter.

Port Burwell is located along Lake Erie, about 24 kilometres south of Tillsonburg, Ont.

“There’s no public safety concerns at this time,” Crewdson said, adding that residents and motorists should expect a continued police presence in the area.

Police said investigation is underway by members of the OPP Elgin County Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

No other information has been released.