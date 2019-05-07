State of emergency lifted in Minden Hills as Gull River water levels slowly recede

Receding water levels on the Gull River have prompted officials to end the state of emergency in Township of Minden Hills.

The declaration went into effect on April 24 as the river which flows through the village of Minden began reaching record levels and caused flooding throughout low-level areas. The declaration was terminated on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Gull River flooding forces Minden Hills to declare state of emergency

Township officials say although the Gull River and the Burnt River watersheds have stabilized, water levels are still expected to remain high and the ground continues to be saturated.

Please see REVISED Media Release 19-43: Emergency Status Terminated, covering the Gull River and Burnt River Watersheds.https://t.co/My8kywiBk1 — Minden Hills (@twpmindenhills) May 6, 2019

With anticipated additional rainfall, the township says it will not be initiating recovery operations until water levels “significantly decline.”

“The Trent Severn Waterway continues to manage water flows throughout the systems, therefore it is strongly recommended that property owners who have a historical susceptibility to flooding, continue to monitor their situation accordingly,” the township stated.

Some roads remain closed and are restricted to local traffic only.

Red Cross flood cleanup kits are being handed out on Tuesday at the township office on Milne Street. For recovery or cleanup, call the township at 705-286-1260 ext. 211 or after hours at 1-866-856-3247.

WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours flood-ravaged cottage country