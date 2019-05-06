4-alarm fire causes heavy damage to adult school in east-end Toronto

Toronto firefighters are currently battling a four-alarm blaze at an adult education centre in the city’s east end.

Officials said emergency crews were called to the Jones Avenue Adult Centre, located on Jones Avenue south of Danforth Avenue, just before 5 p.m. on Monday. Flames could be seen shooting up into the air from the third floor of the building.

“This is a very challenging fire for our crews. There is very, very heavy smoke emanating and there are flames coming through the roof, which creates some additional hazards for our crews,” Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters Monday evening.

“We’ve got a complicated operation that’s going to go for an extended period of time.”

Officials said seven people were working on the roof when the fire ignited. They were all able to get down uninjured.

“We actually rescued them off the roof with an aerial ladder,” Pegg said.

As of Wednesday evening, he said there were no reports of injuries and noted firefighters didn’t find anyone inside the school.

The fire comes hours after a smaller-scale fire at York Memorial Collegiate Institute in the city’s west end. There were no injuries in that fire.

There are road closures in the immediate area. The TTC said the 83 Jones bus route is operating on a detour.

This is the view from the mast camera display screen inside the @Toronto_Fire command post. You can see the articulating aerial operating at the rear of the building, preventing fire spread. Defensive operations continuing. pic.twitter.com/P7psDhqqxi — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) May 6, 2019

83 Jones: Detour via Danforth Ave, Pape Ave, Riverdale Ave, Kiswick St and Boultbee Ave due to a fire. https://t.co/5iJUuYiGai — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 6, 2019

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 6, 2019

@Toronto_Fire @ChiefPeggTFS on route to 540 Jones Avenue 4th alarm fire. Exact Location and time of media update will be made known upon arrival. pic.twitter.com/4LqFZQIYhx — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) May 6, 2019