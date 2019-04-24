One man dead after basement house fire in Roncesvalles

Toronto Fire confirms that one person has died following a house fire in Roncesvalles on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Roncesvalles Avenue north of Queen Street West just before 10:30 p.m.

Toronto Police said crews located a man in the basement apartment of the home with serious injuries, he later died.

A Toronto Fire investigator said a person got off a streetcar and saw smoke coming from a basement window and started knocking on doors to warn residents to get out.

READ MORE: Man dead after kitchen fire in Regent Park low-rise building

Crews said the fire was quickly knocked down and that there were ringing smoke alarms when they arrived.

Toronto Fire said the home is divided into several apartments and that there were no other injuries to any of the other occupants. Investigators also said the fire was contained to the basement level and did not spread to other parts of the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate.

The @Toronto_Fire Fire Investigations team is on scene along with @TorontoPolice. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and is responding. Our Incident Command team is in the process of making arrangements to support displaced residents. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 24, 2019