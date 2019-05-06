Athletics Canada expels Ottawa Lions head coach, club president after sexual harassment probe

Athletics Canada has given lifetime bans to Andy McInnis and Ken Porter, two longtime fixtures in Canadian track and field, as the result of a sexual harassment investigation.

McInnis coached Canada’s 4×100-metre men’s relay team to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and went on to become Canada’s national program director. He was head coach of the Ottawa Lions, which has produced over 250 national team members and coaches in the past decade.

Porter was the Ottawa Lions club president.

McInnis and Porter had been suspended in March after allegations of sexual harassment by former athletes launched the investigation.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.