Children’s gymnastics coach faces sex charges in Ottawa, police say more expected

A 27-year-old Ottawa man who coached children in gymnastics is facing sex charges, with Ottawa police saying they expect to lay more in the coming weeks.

Const. Amy Gagnon says the man, known to students as Wookie, worked at a gymnastics facility just west of the downtown core as a coach from mid-March to late April.

Gagnon says the alleged victims in the case are between the ages of five and 10.

Klein Pitpitunge is charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Gagnon says police anticipate laying additional charges involving alleged victims between the ages of four and 12.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to come forward.