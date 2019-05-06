Crime
May 6, 2019 10:40 am
Updated: May 6, 2019 11:08 am

Man charged with child pornography for ordering youth sex doll testifies at trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

A trail in Newfoundland is continuing on Monday in St. John's.

A man facing child pornography charges over a child-sized sex doll intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency is testifying in St. John’s provincial court Monday.

The complicated case has been working its way through court for years, raising the issue of what constitutes child pornography if no real child was involved.

Kenneth Harrisson, 54, faces charges of possessing child pornography, mailing obscene matter, and two charges under the federal Customs Act of smuggling and possession of prohibited goods.

The case also deals with the limits of free expression.

Harrison testified Monday that he did not intend to have sex with the doll and that he had ordered it for companionship to replace his son, who died as an infant.

His testimony Friday was interrupted when he abruptly fainted and was taken away by an ambulance, according to local media reports.

