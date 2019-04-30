Child pornography seized from Louisiana man at Saskatchewan border crossing

A traveller is facing charges relating to child pornography after he tried carrying the material into Canada via the North Portal border crossing in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested an American man seeking entry after locating suspected child pornography on digital devices during a secondary examination.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit confirmed the material was child pornography and seized a computer, laptop, mobile phone, hard drives, and flash drives for further forensic analysis.

Brent Wallace Nelson, 52, of Louisiana, is charged with importation and possession of child pornography.

He appeared in Estevan provincial court on April 29. The matter was adjourned to May 6 at 9:30 a.m. CT.

The ICE unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. The team investigates crimes involving abuse and exploitation of children on the Internet.