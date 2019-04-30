Crime
April 30, 2019 5:13 pm
Updated: April 30, 2019 5:37 pm

Child pornography seized from Louisiana man at Saskatchewan border crossing

By Online Producer  Global News

The ICE unit seized a number of electronic devices after searching a Louisiana man at the North Portal border crossing in southeastern Saskatchewan.

File / Global News
A A

A traveller is facing charges relating to child pornography after he tried carrying the material into Canada via the North Portal border crossing in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested an American man seeking entry after locating suspected child pornography on digital devices during a secondary examination.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit confirmed the material was child pornography and seized a computer, laptop, mobile phone, hard drives, and flash drives for further forensic analysis.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan ICE unit stats show 98% conviction rate of child predators

Brent Wallace Nelson, 52, of Louisiana, is charged with importation and possession of child pornography.

He appeared in Estevan provincial court on April 29. The matter was adjourned to May 6 at 9:30 a.m. CT.

The ICE unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. The team investigates crimes involving abuse and exploitation of children on the Internet.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Border Services Agency
Child Porn
Child Pornography
Estevan
ICE Unit
ice unit saskatchewan
Louisiana
north portal border
North Portal Border Crossing
Saskatchewan ICE Unit
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.