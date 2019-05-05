Raptors Siakam a ‘game time decision’: coach

PHILADELPHIA – Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he’ll make a game time decision on whether Pascal Siakam will play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward was listed as doubtful for Game 4 on Saturday due to a calf contusion.

Nurse says he’ll get Siakam out on the floor to see how the injury is healing before making a final decision.

Siakam has been the Raptors second leading scorer through the playoffs, averaging 22.9 points per game behind Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto are currently down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

Nurse said on Saturday that he could start Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka or Norman Powell instead, but noted that none of the matchups were ideal.

Siakam has said he’s not sure when, exactly, the calf injury occurred in Toronto’s 116-95 loss on Thursday.

Siakam had 20 in 30 minutes in the game before he was called for a flagrant foul when he stuck his right leg in the path of fellow Cameroonian Joel Embiid during the fourth quarter. Embiid’s knee appeared to strike Siakam’s calf. Siakam left the game moments later and did not return.