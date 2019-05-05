Avengers take on ‘Game of Thrones’ characters in ‘SNL’ ‘Family Feud’ spoof

Characters from two celebrated entertainment franchises squared off in game of Family Feud in this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open.

On one team was cast members playing Game of Thrones characters, on the other side was several of the Avengers. Kenan Thompson reprised his role as Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

“OK, let’s start with the Avengers, because this show is just like their movies, we’re going to open with 45 minutes of introductions,” he said.

Thompson took jabs at characters from each team as he introduced them, calling Avengers villain Thanos “swole Grimace” and Thor “the sexiest man at the renaissance fair.”

Leslie Jones played an intentionally unconvincing version of the tree-shaped Marvel character Groot.

“B—h, I’m Groot,” she said dryly.

Since the two fan-favourite series are winding down, the question both teams were asked was “name something you might put on your bucket list.”

The Avengers got on the board with one correct response, but a surprise appearance from Arya Stark landed team Game of Thrones the number one answer.

“Well Steve, as a battle approaches, and you stare into an endless night, there is but one thing a girl must do,” Stark, played by Melissa Villaseñor, said in reference to a recent plot point.

“Oh say no more. I saw what you did in that episode,” Harvey said. “Show me ‘getting that booty!'”