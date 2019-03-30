Mueller’s report gets layers of interpretation on ‘SNL’ cold open

Saturday Night Live returned with a new cold open that showed many levels of interpretation of Robert Mueller’s report on whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

The cold open switched between parodies of U.S. President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, Mueller, played by Robert De Niro, and Attorney General William Barr, played by Aidy Bryant.

As Mueller wrote the letter that detailed his report, the camera would shift to Barr, who skewed the information in favour of Trump, then to Trump, who took it all as favourable to himself.

“We have not drawn a definitive conclusion,” Mueller wrote.

“But I am and Trump is clean as a whistle,” Barr translated the message.

“Free at last,” Trump claims from the information.

Mueller said there will be few redactions, while Barr said there would be some redactions, while Trump said “complete blackout everything but ‘no’ and ‘collusion.'”

Rudy Giuliani appeared briefly as well, with Kate McKinnon reprising the role, explaining that his “mind games worked.”

Trump assures that his victory is the only thing he will talk about for the next four years.

As Mueller signs off, Barr signs off “guy who has been here one month,” and Trump signs “sincerely president invincible hashtag 10 more years hashtag president Roosevelt but with legs.”