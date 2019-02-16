‘We need wall’ proclaims Trump in new ‘Saturday Night Live’ cold open

Saturday Night Live returned with a spoof on U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in order to receive funding for a border wall.

“We need wall,” Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, proclaimed.

READ MORE: Trump asks if ‘SNL’ is legal day after skit that imagines Clinton won U.S. election

After describing the situation at the southern border, or the “brown line,” as Trump referred to it, he said that it is clear why he has to fake this national emergency.

“Because I want to,” Trump said.

Trump then went over the lengthy process of what will happen next, including lawsuits, him calling Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to call in a favour, which will all end in Special Counsel Robert Mueller revealing the results of his investigation to put an end to Trump’s “personal hell of playing president.”

WATCH: SNL tackles Virginia politicians who wore blackface

Next, Trump took a few questions from the press, in which he dismissed numbers that show crimes committed by illegal immigrants are lower than Americans as “faker than this emergency.”

To top it off, Trump said “chain migration” that can lead to illegal immigrants bringing over 91 of their family members.

“If that doesn’t scare white people, I don’t know what will,” Trump said.

