Kelowna RCMP arrest 2 men, seize handgun and drugs during traffic stop

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and seized drugs and a large-calibre handgun during a traffic stop this week, police announced on Friday.

The arrests happened Thursday afternoon when plainclothes officers conducted a traffic stop after police say they witnessed what was believed to be an illicit drug transaction.

Police pulled over a green Dodge Charger near the intersection of Cooper and Springfield roads just before 4:30 p.m.

“Our officers’ training and instincts were put to the test,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Those officers became increasingly concerned for their safety during their interaction with the driver and his passenger roadside.”

O’Donaghey added: “Once both vehicle occupants were in police custody, officers located a fully loaded .45-calibre handgun within arm’s reach of the driver.”

Kelowna RCMP said they also seized a pair of brass knuckles, an expandable baton, a canister of bear spray and more than 100 grams of various illicit drugs.

Cody Ryan Roberts, 30, and Sarbjit Sunny Nagra, 33, both of Kelowna, are facing charges after making court appearances on Friday.

Roberts was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and a number of firearms-related offences.

Nagra was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men are expected to make their next court appearance on May 7.