Toronto man facing charges in child luring investigation

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Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims in connection to a child luring investigation.

Police said the probe began in June when a 15-year-old girl was reportedly lured through telecommunications.

According to investigators, a man was communicating with the girl through social media and phone chat applications and reportedly made inappropriate comments towards them.

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The man allegedly sent explicit images to the youth and reportedly extorted them by causing them to send explicit images of herself.

An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 3, and a man was arrested on Sept. 7 when police were investigating an unrelated incident.

Toronto resident Kayaan Jiwan, 23, is facing several charges, including luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, make available sexually explicit material to person under or believed to be under 18, expose genitals to a person under 16 years and extortion.

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He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.