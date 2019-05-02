Lennox and Addington OPP arrest 6 in drug bust

Six people were arrested during raids made at two residences in Napanee early Tuesday morning.

Methamphetamines, cellphones, a large quantity of cash and even a street sign allegedly stolen from the town of Napanee were among things allegedly found at the two residences.

Const. Steve Earle says the OPP community street crime unit is dedicated to targeting local suppliers of street narcotics in order to stop the flow of illicit drugs in their communities.

Derrick Robert Veley, 29, of Napanee was arrested and charged with breaching an undertaking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, and two drug-trafficking charges.

Jennifer Vankoughnett, 32,of Loyalist Township, Andrew Gordon Vankoughnett, 39, of Napanee, Dessiree Elizabeth Kemp, 22, of Quinte West, and Sarah Melissa Marie McNamee, 37, of Napanee, were jointly charged with possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000 and two drug-trafficking charges.

Shelley Veley, 50, of Napanee is facing opioid and other drug-trafficking charges, as well as possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

All six people are scheduled to appear in a Napanee court to answer to their charges at a future date.