Fire at base of Dilworth Mountain quickly extinguished
Emergency crews were called to a brush fire near the Okanagan Rail Trail at the base of Dilworth Mountain on Friday afternoon.
The fire was quickly contained, but emergency crews announced that the rail trail was going to be temporarily closed between McCurdy and Dilworth.
More on this as it develops.
