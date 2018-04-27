Fire burns down 100-year-old landmark, ignites smaller bush fire

A 100-year-old landmark used for directions by rural residents was completely destroyed by fire on Thursday – and the second that same day to hit the Saskatchewan prairies.

Drone footage from CJME shows the flames were high and the fire was massive.

The barn caught fire at around 8 p.m. Thursday and fire crews were on scene for more than two hours trying to contain the blaze. Once the flames were put out, the site was still seen smouldering just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Site still smouldering where a barn caught fire last night. @globalregina pic.twitter.com/X80tvzV7Rf — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) April 27, 2018

While Global crews were still on scene, hot spots had reignited a small bushfire which the landowner and neighbour were able to contain and put out.