Green foot forward: Collège Sainte-Anne students create eco-friendly shoe company

For the last six months, teacher Brigitte Dionne has been running her class like a business.

Grade 11 students at Collège Sainte-Anne have created an eco-friendly shoe company called Scoloco from the ground up.

The hands-on project, started by Dionne, was a way to spice up the school curriculum.

With a background in business, the teacher decided, “naturally, to start a real company,” she said.

From 100 per cent cotton laces to natural rubber soles from the Amazon, Scoloco’s trendy shoe, designed in class, is environmentally friendly.

The shoe is also made with a relatively new leather substitute comprised of pineapple husk fibres called call Piñatex.

The shoes will only be sold online for now.

Students like Matthew Tsirmbas say the project is a learning experience but also a great initiative for a greener future.

“We just told ourselves: ‘It’s time for us to take a stand, and this is how we are going to make our stand,'” Tsirmbas said.

Arianne Marleau says this project has given her a leg up on the competition when it comes to applying for future jobs.

She says she has gained a lot of knowledge over the last six months of building the Scoloco brand.

“The work ethic you have to have, the risks you have to take to make a product like this, and you need guts because you need guts to succeed,” Marleau said.

Trendy and eco friendly, from the laces to the sole.

Prices for the shoes range from $195 for presale purchases to $230 a pair.

Proceeds from the project will be rolled back into the business, with a portion of the sales going to a charity of the students’ choice.

Dionne says the project will continue into the next year, giving a new batch of students the chance to get their foot in the door of the business world.

Dionne has grand aspirations for the startup company.

“Maybe Europe — anything (is) possible,” she said.