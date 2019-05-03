Winnipeg cops working with U.S. authorities to find missing 6-year-old

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing six-year-old girl in a suspected parental abduction.

Police said Ayla Velic and her mother Elmedina Velic, 30, were living in Clinton Township, Mich., but traveled to Winnipeg earlier this year.

The local Missing Persons Unit is working with U.S. authorities in the investigation, and Winnipeg police have been authorized to apprehend the girl under a Hague Convention Application.

Elmedina was last seen driving a red 2016 Nissan Versa with the licence plate DUE 2506, and police believe she may currently be in Ontario.

Police said there’s no evidence to suggest there’s a concern for Ayla’s safety, but they’re asking anyone with information as to the Velics’ whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

