Missing Angusville teen believed to be in the Elmwood area

Russell RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl from Angusville, Man., a community west of Riding Mountain National Park.

Kyonna Richard-Thomas, 14, was last seen in Winnipeg on April 22 and is believed to be in the Elmwood area.

She’s described as 5’5″, 115 lbs, with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Russell RCMP at 204-773-3051, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

