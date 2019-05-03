Guelph seeing a spike in opioid overdoses: Public Health
Guelph’s public health authority says the Royal City has seen a spike in the number of reported overdoses within the past two weeks.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health believes the spike is a result of fentanyl analogues and officials are urging residents to take precautions to reduce their risk.
Those using drugs should carry naloxone and never use alone, officials said in a post on Public Health’s website.
Another strategy is the ‘start low and go slow’ method. Public Health said with every new purchase, start with one-third of a normal dose.
Drug users can also use the Overdose Prevention Site at 176 Wyndham St. North, which is supervised by health professionals.
People who use drugs or their friends and family can get a naloxone kit at the following locations:
The Overdose Prevention Site
- 176 Wyndham St. North
- Seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- 160 Chancellors Way
- Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
ARCH Guelph
- 77 Westmount Rd. Unit 110
- Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sanguen Health Centre
- 176 Wyndham St. North
- Monday to Thursday (except Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Naloxone kits are also available at many pharmacies around Guelph as well.
