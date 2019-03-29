Guelph’s overdose prevention clinic approved by Ontario government

Guelph’s overdose prevention clinic is one of 15 sites that have been approved by the Ontario government to continue operating under a new model.

The approval of the clinic inside the Guelph Community Health Centre on Wyndham Street comes as their licence was about to expire on Sunday.

“We could not be happier to see the provincial government’s continued support of this essential health service for the Guelph community,” said Raechelle Devereaux, executive director of the health centre.

Since opening in May 2018, the clinic has seen almost 4,400 visits to date, Devereaux said.

The province has said its new model aims to ensure those struggling with drug addiction can get supports that include rehabilitation.

Guelph’s clinic said services currently being offered will not be interrupted by the transition to the government’s model, under which the facilities will now be called “consumption and treatment services” sites.

“In the coming weeks, we will begin our transition to the new model, which will include the hiring of new staffing roles that will enhance the wrap-around support services that we offer at the site,” Devereaux said.

— With files from The Canadian Press