Ontario government announces 15 overdose-prevention sites across the province

TORONTO – The Ontario government has approved 15 overdose-prevention sites under a new model.

The approval of the sites, which will be called “Consumption and Treatment Services” sites, comes as licences for 21 existing sites are set to expire Sunday.

The province has said its new model aims to ensure those struggling with drug addiction can get supports that include rehabilitation.

READ MORE: Ontario government extends overdose prevention sites’ licences as review continues

It’s unclear what will happen to existing sites with licenses that will expire in days.

The new sites will operate in communities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Guelph and Thunder Bay.

The province also says it will accept applications from interested organizations for more sites.