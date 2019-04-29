Allow paramedics to distribute naloxone, Guelph health authority report recommends

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says paramedics should be allowed to distribute naloxone kits to individuals in the community.

A report going to the Board of Health explains EMS organizations in Guelph and the two counties are not eligible to distribute the overdose-reversing drug to those who need them.

“Though EMS first responders are able to administer naloxone in an emergency scenario, they are not permitted to provide naloxone kits to individuals at-risk of overdose who choose not to go to the hospital,” the report states.

The list of community agencies that can distribute naloxone is determined by the Ontario Government and so the report recommends the board send a letter to the Ministry of Health requesting that paramedics be added to that list.

Public Health provides free naloxone kits to individuals in the community and to various local organizations, such as ARCH and Sanguen Health Centre, for further distribution.

The program even includes pharmacies, hospitals, along with police and fire services, but not paramedics.

“Given the contact that first responders have with people at risk of overdose, distribution of kits by EMS organizations would expand the reach of the naloxone program,” the report states.

The report notes that 1,419 kits were distributed in the community in 2018 by Public Health and 16 organizations.

According to the report, the rate of opioid-related deaths in Guelph along with Wellington and Dufferin counties has increased 420 per cent since 2005.

The rate has nearly tripled in the past three years from eight deaths in 2015 to 23 deaths in 2017.

The board is expected to discuss the recommendation during a meeting on Wednesday.

