‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ director vows to change design after backlash

Sonic the Hedgehog will be redesigned after the first trailer for the movie received backlash from fans online.

Earlier this week Paramount released the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie but fans were distracted by the character’s human-like look — especially the teeth.

Following the backlash, director Jeff Fowler has vowed to change the design of the blue character, six months before the film is scheduled to be released in theatres.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” Fowler tweeted on Thursday. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast”

Some fans took to Twitter to share their “fixed” versions of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The plot of the movie will follow two small-town cops as they journey to San Francisco with Sonic to defeat Dr. Robotnik.

The cast includes Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) voicing Sonic, Jim Carrey playing the villainous Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden (Westworld) as Tom Wachowski, the sheriff of Green Hills.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centres on the infamously brash, bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound — human — best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog comes out on Nov. 8.