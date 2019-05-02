Remy Ma surrenders to police in ‘Love and Hip Hop’ assault case

Remy Ma was arrested on assault charges for allegedly attacking her Love and Hip Hop: New York co-star Brittany Taylor in New York City last month.

Police say the 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, turned herself in on Wednesday. She’s accused of punching Taylor in the face during an April 16 concert at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

Police say the victim reported the incident the next day and claimed she sustained bruising to her right eye.

Her lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said Taylor has confidence in the system and “will continue to fully co-operate with the authorities.”

“This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is,” Rubenstein said. “It is real life and not reality TV entertainment. The victim, Brittney Taylor, has confidence in our system of justice…”

When asked what started the alleged brawl, Rubenstein said: “A conversation did take place involving Remy Ma’s stepchild. I don’t have any details with regard to the specifics of the conversation, but that’s what led up to the event.”

Remy Ma’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, said in court that the fight did not happen as victim Taylor claims because Remy Ma was home at the time.

“The complainant is a liar,” she said. “My client did not touch her. This is ‘clout chasing’ at the highest level.”

Remy Ma was released Wednesday on $1,500 bail and declined to comment as she walked out of the court holding hands with her husband Papoose.

Taylor had originally accused Remy Ma of assault during an interview with the New York Daily News on April 19.

She posted (and deleted) a picture of her black eye on Instagram.

Taylor claims the incident allegedly took place during the Pretty Lou Birthday Charity Concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on April 16.

The two women reportedly had an argument backstage before the alleged attack took place that night.

Taylor, 29, claims that Remy Ma punched her in the right eye, prompting her to seek treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Remy Ma served six years in jail for shooting a former friend during a dispute in 2007. She is still on parole after being released in 2014.

It is unclear if this situation will impact Remy Ma’s parole as of this writing.

Remy Ma is due back in court May 24.

— With files from the Associated Press