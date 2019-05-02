Jaden Smith to play young Kanye West in Showtime series

Jaden Smith has been cast to play a younger version of rapper Kanye West in Showtime’s upcoming half-hour anthology series Omniverse.

Smith will play an alternate-reality version of West, and the Gold Digger rapper will act as an executive producer on the limited series alongside Scooter Braun.

According to Variety, Omniverse will examine “the many doors of perception.”

The first season will explore the ego through this alternate-reality incarnation of West.

“I’m honoured and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West,” said Lee Sung Jin, who wrote the pilot episode for the series.

“Omniverse is not set in our world nor (is it) about our world’s Kanye West, as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness and push the limits of half-hour narrative.”

Smith’s recent acting credits include The Get Down, Neo Yokio and Skate Kitchen.

Smith and West both performed at Coachella last month.

West held church on Easter Sunday at Coachella, giving a special, spiritual performance with a gospel choir and mixing religious songs with some of his own songs.

Smith performed on top of a Tesla car suspended above the Sahara stage at the music festival.

Smith also honoured the late rapper Nipsey Hussle while on stage and welcomed his sister Willow Smith, who performed while suspended from wires above the stage.

Willow joined Jaden as a backup singer for the rest of his performance.

Smith’s dad, Will, joined his son on stage for the second weekend of Coachella. He performed Icon with Jaden.

Will took to Instagram to share footage from the performance.

“Done did dat! #Coachella,” Will wrote in the caption of the video posted to Instagram.