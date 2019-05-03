Bones found in St-Henri basement are human remains: pathologists

Pathologists have confirmed that the bones found in a St-Henri basement on April 17, are human.

Montreal police said that they have not found signs of criminal cause yet, but the investigation has been transferred to the major crimes unit.

The crimes unit has yet to determine how old the bones are and how they ended up there.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says it could take weeks to get more answers.

A construction worker made the grim discovery on April 17 in the crawl space of a residential building on Delinelle Street near Notre-Dame Street in Saint-Henri in the city’s southwest borough.