Canada
May 3, 2019 10:41 am
Updated: May 3, 2019 10:42 am

Bones found in St-Henri basement are human remains: pathologists

By

Montreal police received a call about the bones around noon on April 17.

Elysia Bryan-Baynes/Global News
A A

Pathologists have confirmed that the bones found in a St-Henri basement on April 17, are human.

Montreal police said that they have not found signs of criminal cause yet, but the investigation has been transferred to the major crimes unit.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating after bones discovered in Saint-Henri home

The crimes unit has yet to determine how old the bones are and how they ended up there.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says it could take weeks to get more answers.

READ MORE: Police investigating after body found in Longueuil

A construction worker made the grim discovery on April 17 in the crawl space of a residential building on Delinelle Street near Notre-Dame Street in Saint-Henri in the city’s southwest borough.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
human bones
human bones found St-Henri
Human Remains
Major Crime Unit
montreal investigation
Montreal Police
southwest borough
St-Henri mystery
Véronique Dubuc

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.