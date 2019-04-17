Montreal police investigating after bones discovered in Saint-Henri home

Montreal police are investigating after a construction worker found remains in a home’s basement Wednesday in the city’s Southwest borough.

Police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the discovery was made a bit before noon on Delinelle Street near Notre-Dame Street in Saint-Henri.

It is not yet clear whether the bones belong to a person or an animal, according to Comtois.

Police could not provide more information about the remains, including how old they are or how they got there.

Investigators are at the scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

— With files from Global News’ Elysia Bryan-Baynes