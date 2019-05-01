Human remains found inside burned-out truck: Oliver RCMP
Human remains were found inside a burned truck in the South Okanagan, RCMP in Oliver revealed on Wednesday.
Police said emergency crews were called to a remote area east of Oliver on Tuesday morning, where a recently burned Ford pickup was located.
After the scene was safe to examine, police say human remains were found in the fire debris.
The deceased person’s identity is not yet know, and due to extensive damage to the vehicle, the model has not been positively confirmed. However, police believe the truck was previously stolen out of Penticton.
Oliver RCMP said officers, the RCMP’s South East Major Crime Unit, the B.C. Coroners Service and forensic investigators are on scene, trying to determine the fire’s cause and the deceased person’s identity.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact your nearest police agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
