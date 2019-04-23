Grand Canyon
April 23, 2019 9:38 pm
Updated: April 23, 2019 9:40 pm

Grand Canyon visitor’s body found about 61 metres below its South Rim

By Global News

March 29: Two people have died at the Grand Canyon in separate incidents this week, which included one man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take pictures, officials said.

A A

Authorities say another visitor has died after falling from the edge of the Grand Canyon.

Park rangers found the body of a 70-year-old woman about 200 feet (61 metres) below the canyon’s South Rim on Tuesday.

WATCH: Feb. 12, 2018 — More details emerging on deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon

Rangers responded to a call about a person needing help at a rocky point west of a popular overlook called Pipe Creek Vista.

Before a rescue effort could be undertaken, the woman fell.

The park’s helicopter and rescue team recovered her body.

READ MORE: Another tourist dies after fall at Grand Canyon, the 3rd death in 8 days

The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner will investigate.

It’s not the first death this year that saw someone fall over the edge at Grand Canyon National Park.

A tourist also fell to his death on a Native American reservation outside the park.
Report an error
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon death
grand canyon falling death
grand canyon visitor dies
grand canyon visitor falls
grand canyon visitor falls and dies
grand canyon visitor falls dies

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.