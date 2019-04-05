Another tourist dies after fall at Grand Canyon, the 3rd death in 8 days

Another tourist has died at the famed Grand Canyon National Park after a man fell over a ledge, plummeting 400 feet from the rim, making it the third death in just over a week.

Officials said Thursday that a 67-year-old visitor had fallen over the canyon rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum just before noon on Wednesday.

Rescuers were alerted by a bystander and the man’s body was recovered several hours later, about 122 metres below the rim by the park’s helicopter and a technical rescue team, park spokesperson Murray Shoemaker said.

The National Park Service, along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

On March 26, officials said they recovered a body in an undeveloped area at the park’s south rim, but not near any overlooks. No other details were released.

Just two days later, a Hong Kong tourist fell to his death while taking photographs at an overlook on Hualapai tribal land.

The man in his 50s was taking photos when he stumbled and fell. His body was discovered about 1000 feet from the canyon’s rim.

“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourages all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” the park service said in a statement.

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S., drawing nearly 6.4 million visitors last year.

