Body found following garage fire in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Kawartha Lakes OPP have confirmed a body was found following a garage fire at a residence in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.

Firefighters around 10 p.m. responded to a fire on Balsam Lake Drive near the village of Kirkfield, approximately 40 kilometres north of Lindsay. They arrived to find the garage section fully engulfed as flames spread to the house.

Kawartha Lakes OPP and investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) attended the scene.

“Through the investigation, it was determined a person was unaccounted for,” OPP stated.

OPP said its canine unit and OFM investigators discovered human remains at the scene on Monday.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The scene remains cordoned off by police tape and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, OPP Central tweeted they were searching for a missing man from Balsam Lake Drive.

Berne Babin, 65, was last seen on Sunday in the former Bexley Township which is the northern part of Kawartha Lakes.

MISSING: OPP is seeking assistance in locating Bernie BABIN, 65 yrs old. He was last seen on April 28th in Bexley Township. See below for more details. ^kw pic.twitter.com/iJ8KbkhHvm — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) April 29, 2019