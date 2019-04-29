Man dead after house fire in Hamilton Township

One man is dead following a fire in Hamilton Township on Saturday morning. The man has been identified as 64-year-old Dennis Passmore.

Fire crews were called to a home at 1291 Ontario St. about 1 km north of Highway 401, just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found a man in the basement of the home. He was then rushed to Northumberland Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One dog also died in the fire, and a second dog was rescued. The cause of the fire is still unknown but is believed to be accidental.

Two cats that lived in the home are missing.

The Northumberland OPP Crime Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

