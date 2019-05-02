Bridge that spans Floodway to be replaced by 2023, says Manitoba government

A new bridge is coming to Hwy. 59 north of Winnipeg, the province announced Thursday.

The current structure that spans the Floodway was built over 50 years ago and was damaged when a dump truck rammed into it last summer.

READ MORE: Dump truck fail shuts down one lane on Highway 59

The design work should be complete by the end of this summer with construction beginning next fall.

“The bridge over the Red River Floodway on PTH 59 is a gateway to so many great experiences that Manitoba is known for,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“From Birds Hill Provincial Park to Grand Beach, and some of the great gems in cottage country.

“We have determined a cost-effective solution to replace the existing bridge and we look forward to consulting with Manitobans on this exciting project.”

Schuler didn’t announce a pricetag, although he did say the project should be complete by November 2023.

READ MORE: Bridge damaged after dump truck collision just north of Winnipeg

The existing bridge will remain open during construction.

A public information session will take place May 22 at the East St. Paul Curling Club.

WATCH: Flood mitigation strategies planned for Manitoba