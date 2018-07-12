Dump truck fail shuts down one lane on Highway 59

RCMP closed off the right lane of Highway 59 N Thursday after a dump truck got lodged underneath the bridge near Spring Hill Drive.

RELATED: Partial closure of Manitoba highway after crash sends semi into ditch

The on-ramp to the south highway is also effected.

Police said the truck did not have the bucket all the way down and it caught the overpass as it tried to drive under.

The 73-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Traffic will be limited for as long as it takes to remove the truck and assess damage to the bridge.