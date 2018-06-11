Perimeter crash
June 11, 2018 3:47 pm
Updated: June 11, 2018 4:01 pm

Partial closure of Manitoba highway after crash sends semi into ditch

By Senior Anchor  Global News

A section of the north Perimeter is closed after a semi collided with a SUV

Randall Paul/Global News
A semi is lying on its side in a ditch at Pipeline Road and the Perimeter Highway after colliding with a SUV.

The collision, which RCMP said happened just after 1:45 p.m., completely sheared a hydro pole in half and took out a light standard.

A hydro pole dangles from the wires after a semi crashed into it.

Randall Paull/Global NEws

Police said the passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

One lane of the east bound Perimeter, at Pipeline Road, remains closed.

Officials on scene said it could remain closed while the area is cleared and the hydro line repaired.

