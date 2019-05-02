Baby goat stolen from Vancouver Island ‘snuggle party’ still alive, say psychics

The hunt continues for a baby goat allegedly stolen from a “snuggle party” at a Vancouver Island farm on Saturday.

Justin Dault with Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith says he’s been overwhelmed with offers to help find the two-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat — with more than a 1.5 million interactions on the farm’s social media posts.

“It’s gone pretty viral,” Dault said.

Among those offering their help in the goat hunt were three separate psychics, Dault said.

“They said the goat is still alive, it’s OK, which means it’s out there, and we just need help from the public to find it,” he added.

Dault said the farm is asking anyone who was at the snuggle party on Saturday and who has photos of the event they haven’t shared yet to send the photos in.

He said that by using photos taken at the event, the farm has been able to narrow the time the goat vanished to between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. but haven’t been able to determine a suspect.

He’s also asking people in the community to keep their eyes out for the animal, which he said weighs about five pounds, is gold-coloured with “moon spots” and has bright blue eyes and a blotch of white on its left side.

Dault added that anyone who has the goat would likely be looking to purchase goat milk replacement from an agricultural supplier.

The goat has already been claimed for adoption and needs its mother’s milk.

The farm is offering a $1,200 reward for information leading to the goat’s return.

“The calls, my phone has been ringing non-stop. We’ve had people trying to e-transfer us money. It’s coming from all over the island, even on the mainland now,” he said.

“We’re hoping that all this hard work adds up to something.”