Cape Breton police charge 5 with drug trafficking, possession

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged five people for drug possession and trafficking after two separate arrests.

On April 30, police say they conducted a search at a residence on Reservoir Avenue in Glace Bay, N.S., just after 11 p.m.

Police say they seized a large quantity of cocaine, LSD and Percocet. A 46-year-old man and 40-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman, all from Glace Bay, N.S., were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.

The 46-year-old man also faces charges of possession of LSD and possession of oxycodone, while the 40-year-old man faces two charges of breaching previous court-ordered conditions.

In an unrelated arrest, Cape Breton police officers say they arrived at Falmouth Street in downtown Sydney, N.S., at 4:30 p.m. on May 1 after receiving a tip from the public.

The police allegedly witnessed the sale of drugs by a man and a woman.

Police say a 49-year-old man from North Sydney, N.S., and a 26-year-old woman of Sydney, N.S., were arrested.

Both were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking Ritalin. The man also faces three charges of breaching previous court-ordered conditions while the woman faces one charge of breaching conditions.

All five suspects are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Wednesday.