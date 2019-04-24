Police renew calls for information on missing Cape Breton woman 2 years after disappearance

Police in Cape Breton are renewing their calls for information two years after a Sydney woman went missing.

Debbie Ann Hutchinson, who was 59 at the time, disappeared during Easter weekend in 2017. She was last seen on April 15, 2017 on video surveillance at several local businesses.

Cape Breton Regional Police say her vehicle, a white 2005 Kia Magentis, was found burning in a wooded area off Cossitt Heights Drive on April 16, 2017.

At the time Hutchinson had not been reported missing yet, there were no reports of a stolen vehicle matching the Magentis, and there was no VIN visible to identify the car’s owner. Firefighters then extinguished the fire and the vehicle was towed for salvage.

But a few days later on the 24th, Hutchinson’s family reported her missing after realizing they could not reach her.

At that point, a VIN was located on the car’s engine block during salvage, and police confirmed the car belonged to Hutchinson.

Police launched an extensive search for Hutchinson back in 2017 that included Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue, the K9 unit, and human remains detection dogs. According to police, they searched the wooded areas on both sides of Highway 125 and used a helicopter to search by air.

Police say more than 60 people have been interviewed as part of the case, as investigators canvassed Hutchinson’s neighbourhood and reviewed surveillance video from local businesses.

They have also checked all her government, financial and personal records — including a search of her tech devices.

“Debbie and her DNA have been added to Canada’s National Missing Person’s database,” police note in a news release.

“Hundreds of tips have been received and followed police have followed leads on every one of the hundreds of tips received.”

Despite it all, Hutchinson has never been found.

She is described as being five feet tall and about 95 pounds with brown eyes and greying hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-563-5151 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.