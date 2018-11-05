Cape Breton police charge man for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs

Cape Breton Regional Police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man for allegedly driving while impaired in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say they arrested a man in the “early hours” of Sunday after officers observed a vehicle stopped at a George Street intersection while the light was green.

Once the light turned yellow the vehicle proceeded through the intersection, crossing over between lanes.

Police say that upon further investigation — including a drug recognition evaluation and a breath test — the driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.

The 32-year-old from Frenchvale, N.S., also had his driver’s license suspended for seven days under the province’s Motor Vehicle Act after he allegedly had a blood alcohol content between .05 and .08.

Officers also located rolled cannabis joints in the man’s car and issued the driver a ticket for illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

The man has been released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on May 6, 2019.