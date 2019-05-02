75,000 pills seized after traffic stop suspected to be meth: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have seized a large number of drugs they believe to be methamphetamine.
Police conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 2 just outside of Saint-Jacques, N.B. — 10 km northwest of Edmundston, N.B. — at 2:30 a.m. on April 27.
During a search of the car, police say they discovered bags with a total of 75,000 pills in them.
A 19-year-old woman from Montreal was taken into custody.
RCMP say the woman has been released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later day.
