Woman charged with impaired driving after 2 injured in crash in Moncton
Two people were injured after being struck by a vehicle in a crash in Moncton Friday.
RCMP say a woman has been charged in relation to the incident, which occurred on Mountain Road shortly before 3:00 a.m.
One man was sent to hospital after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other man was suffered only minor injuries.
A 65-year-old woman was arrested and released after being charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.
