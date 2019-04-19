Crash
April 19, 2019 11:35 am

Eel Ground woman killed in head-on crash in eastern New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick RCMP say a 51-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Richibucto.

File Photo
A A

A head-on collision in eastern New Brunswick has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation.

RCMP in Richibucto say the crash happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 126 in Hebert.

READ MORE: ‘Native patients’ told not to ask for pain medication at N.B. doctor’s office

The Mounties say the woman’s southbound car collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The two occupants of the pickup, a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, were taken to hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.

WATCH: Community says intersection needs improvement after crash closes area for 2 hours during morning commute

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crash
Eel Ground First Nation
Fatal Crash
Head On Crash
New Brunswick RCMP
Richibucto

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.