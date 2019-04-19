Eel Ground woman killed in head-on crash in eastern New Brunswick

A head-on collision in eastern New Brunswick has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation.

RCMP in Richibucto say the crash happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 126 in Hebert.

The Mounties say the woman’s southbound car collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The two occupants of the pickup, a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, were taken to hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.

