Saskatchewan summer soccer series aims to elevate sport in province

Anticipation is building for the first installment of the Saskatchewan summer soccer series.

Close to three thousand fans are expected at SMF Field on Saturday when the SK Selects host Calgary Foothills FC.

Many members of the 28-man squad are either current or former members of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

The team was only assembled in the last week so there isn’t a lot of time to prepare for Saturday’s game, but the Selects are excited to take the pitch in front of a big home crowd.

“It’s getting real and I’ve got butterflies of excitement,” said defender Chico Farahani.

“It’s nice to now know the team and now we can get to work on things on the field so we can put on a good show on Saturday.”

Midfielder KB Bekwayo said it’s a dream come true for him.

“This has been my dream for the longest time, to play at the highest level possible,” Bekwayo said.

“This could be a great chance for us, playing in front of a great fan base, a new fan base, and we’re hoping to excite them.”

Bryce Chapman, the SK Selects director of soccer operations, said the game presents an opportunity to grow the sport in the province.

“We want the non-traditional soccer fan to come out on May 4 and the next few dates and be excited about the game of soccer,” Chapman said.

“We don’t want to be a team that just sits back and defends and I think that’s part of educating and entertaining.”

The group of veteran and younger prospects all share the same goal of elevating Saskatchewan soccer in hopes of one day bringing a professional team to the province.