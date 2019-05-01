Man sentenced for setting Sundre-area home on fire

A man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday and issued a five-year firearm ban nine months after pleading guilty to setting a home near Sundre, Alta., on fire.

Derek Littlejohn, who was also found guilty of breaching a probation order, was also given two years probation when he was sentenced in a Didsbury courtroom.

In January 2016, emergency crews responded to a fire along Highway 584, northwest of Sundre. When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

After arresting Littlejohn in connection with the blaze, police alleged he doused the home and a woman who was inside with gasoline before pouring more on a wood-burning stove and igniting the fire.

At the time, the RCMP said the woman was able to escape and call 911. She did not suffer any injuries.

Police alleged Littlejohn and the woman knew each other.

Littlejohn was also originally charged with assault with a weapon, criminal negligence and forcible confinement but those charges were later withdrawn.