Starbucks coffee presses recalled in Canada, U.S. over laceration risk

Starbucks is recalling about 263,000 of its coffee presses, made in partnership with Bodum, after the world’s largest coffee chain received reports of the product breaking and causing deep cuts.

Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger’s knob breaking in the U.S. and one report from Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.

More than 33,000 of the affected products were sold in Canada. The product was jointly recalled by Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) and Starbucks Corp. on Wednesday.

The presses, made from recycled materials, were sold at Starbucks cafes and on its website from November 2016 through January 2019, for about $20, according to the USCPSC.

Health Canada says consumers should stop using the press immediately. Returns of the product won’t be accepted in stores but customers can receive store credit by contacting Starbucks at 1-888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET daily.

–With files from Global News