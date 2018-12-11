Canada’s largest Starbucks opens in Vancouver

A new Starbucks Reserve Bar is opening its doors in Vancouver, and it will be the coffee chain’s largest store in Canada.

The new 4,000 square foot Starbucks is located in Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver and opened to the public Tuesday morning.

The new store will be the city’s second Reserve Bar, and the fourth to open in Canada.

As a Reserve Bar, the location will offer everything a regular Starbucks does, plus what Starbucks calls an “immersive coffee bar.” The specially-trained baristas, known as coffee masters, prepare handcrafted small-batch coffee using a variety of uncommon brewing methods.

“We have our Black Eagle espresso machine, which is a manual espresso machine. It really allows our baristas to express their craft and artistry more,” Tessa Cannon, assistant manager at the Pender Reserve Bar, said.

Customers can expect the menu of rare coffees to change throughout the year based on harvest schedules around the world.