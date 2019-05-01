Crime
May 1, 2019 3:18 pm

London police appeal for any victims to come forward as new charges laid against former scout leader

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police believe there may be additional victims after a former Scouts leader was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

London police say they’re concerned there could be more victims in a historical sexual abuse investigation.

Officers announced on Wednesday that they’ve charged Chad Ian Tucker, 52, of London, with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Investigators say the charges relate to alleged incidents involving a young boy that reportedly took place between 1990 and 1997.

Police say that during the time of the reported incidents, Tucker was a leader with Scouts Canada and a driver for a para-transit service.

He was also a first-aid and CPR instructor for a portion of the time, according to police.

Tucker is due in a London court on June 13.

Tucker was previously convicted in 2016 over incidents involving a boy in his Scouts troop that took place in the early 2000s. The London Free Press reports he was sentenced to 18 months in jail for sexual interference.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to call them at 519-661-5670 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

—With files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady

